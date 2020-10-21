Irina bares all for Vogue

Photo: All rights reserved. Irina Shayk

Supermodel Irina Shayk has bared all in a jaw-dropping cover image for the latest issue of Vogue in the Czech Republic.



Bradley Cooper's ex stripped down for the shoot, which took place in Donatella Versace's garden in Milan, Italy and in the shot chosen for the cheeky cover, the brunette beauty covered her breasts with two strategically-places tiles.



"Just doing what I do at Donatella Versace's garden...," the model captioned an Instagram snap from the cover shoot. "So happy to be at the very special Versace house in Milano for this. November issue."



The spread won the approval of Dua Lipa, who commented that Irina looked "unreal" in the photo.