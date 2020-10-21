Entertainment  

Irina bares all for Vogue

WENN - | Story: 313991

Supermodel Irina Shayk has bared all in a jaw-dropping cover image for the latest issue of Vogue in the Czech Republic.

Bradley Cooper's ex stripped down for the shoot, which took place in Donatella Versace's garden in Milan, Italy and in the shot chosen for the cheeky cover, the brunette beauty covered her breasts with two strategically-places tiles.

"Just doing what I do at Donatella Versace's garden...," the model captioned an Instagram snap from the cover shoot. "So happy to be at the very special Versace house in Milano for this. November issue."

The spread won the approval of Dua Lipa, who commented that Irina looked "unreal" in the photo.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Cat waving at owner

Must Watch
Good morning!
Gopher pops out of hole to give doggy a kiss
Must Watch
Well here is a very unlikely animal friendship. Check it out as a...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


162735
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



162256