Supermodel Irina Shayk has bared all in a jaw-dropping cover image for the latest issue of Vogue in the Czech Republic.
Bradley Cooper's ex stripped down for the shoot, which took place in Donatella Versace's garden in Milan, Italy and in the shot chosen for the cheeky cover, the brunette beauty covered her breasts with two strategically-places tiles.
"Just doing what I do at Donatella Versace's garden...," the model captioned an Instagram snap from the cover shoot. "So happy to be at the very special Versace house in Milano for this. November issue."
The spread won the approval of Dua Lipa, who commented that Irina looked "unreal" in the photo.
Entertainment
Irina bares all for Vogue
Photo: All rights reserved.
Irina Shayk
Supermodel Irina Shayk has bared all in a jaw-dropping cover image for the latest issue of Vogue in the Czech Republic.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Snow at high elevationsPrinceton - 8:23 am
- What's a Santa to do?Canada - 7:30 am
- PM faces confidence voteOttawa - 6:57 am
- Conversion bill leads wayOttawa - 6:54 am
- Inflation rate climbs 0.5%Canada - 6:48 am
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
© 2020 Castanet.net