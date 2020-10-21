Spencer Davis dead at 81

Photo: All rights reserved. Spencer Davis

Rock legend Spencer Davis has died at the age of 81.



News of The Spencer Davis Group musician's death was shared on Facebook on Tuesday by his bandmate Miller Anderson.



"My dear old mate Spencer Davis," he wrote on his Miller Anderson Band page. "We will all remember the good times with you. R.I.P."



Details of the Welsh rocker's cause and time of death have not yet been released.



The Spencer Davis Group formed in 1963 and had hits including Keep on Running, I'm a Man, and Gimme Some Lovin'.



Their classic line-up included Steve Winwood on lead guitar and vocals, Davis on rhythm guitar, and backing vocals, Muff Winwood on bass, and Pete York on drums. Anderson has joined Davis to perform on European tours after he reformed the group in 2006.



Radio Caroline presenter Suzy Wilde also mourned the rock superstar, tweeting: "I'm so very, very saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Davis. He was such a lovely man, generous and kind, warm and funny, and will be much missed. RIP dear Spencer."