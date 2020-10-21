Miley Cyrus was left shaken after a freaky close encounter with an alien riding a UFO snowplow.
The pop star still can't quite be sure her experience wasn't weed-related, but other people saw what she saw.
"I was driving through San Bernardino (California) with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO," she tells Interview Magazine. "I'm pretty sure about what I saw, but I'd also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax.
"But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.
"I was shaken for, like, five days. It f**ked me up. I couldn't really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back."
Miley admits the weirdest part of the encounter was she made eye contact with an alien: "I didn't feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that's what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn't quite wrap my head around."
Miley's alien encounter
