Singer calls Trump 'new Hitler'

Linda Ronstadt feared U.S. President Donald Trump was a "new Hitler" the moment he opened his 2016 campaign by calling Mexican immigrants "rapists".



Trump stunned the media and public with his unconventional campaign launch in 2015, coming down an escalator before launching into an anti-immigration tirade that accused those crossing the border from Mexico of being "rapists".



Ronstadt, who is of Mexican heritage was profoundly alarmed by the comments — saying it made her think Trump was comparable to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.



She tells The Guardian: "As soon as Trump came down that escalator and called Mexican rapists, I said, 'This is the new Hitler and Mexicans are the new Jews.'"



Ronstadt says nothing has changed her view since — and has accused the President of lying when he declared a State of Emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border last year (19), as she was there and merely saw people going about their business.



"We got to see exactly what the 'emergency' was," Ronstadt explains. "It was a few citizens walking around the streets shopping for groceries or picking up the newspaper. There were no hordes of brown people clawing to get across the border. But, all along, the Trump administration has been encouraging resentment of people from Mexico."