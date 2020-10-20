Entertainment  

Redford consumed by grief

Robert Redford has been consumed by "immeasurable grief" following the death of his son, James.

James' widow Kyle announced the news of his passing on Twitter, revealing that her husband had died on Friday after losing his battle with liver cancer.

Following the tragic news, Robert's representative Cindi Berger released a statement which read: "The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child."

She continued: "Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment."

Kyle told The Salt Lake Tribune that Redford was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in his liver last November while awaiting a transplant.

The filmmaker was revered for his documentaries, including The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia and 2020's Playing for Keeps, which explored the health benefits of play time for children and adults.

