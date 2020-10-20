163233
Blondie plans new tunes

WENN - | Story: 313869

Blondie are heading across the pond for a 10-date U.K. Tour in November 2021 as the group begins work on new music.

Singer Debbie Harry, 75, tells the PA news agency the Atomic rockers will play cities including London, Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, Hull, Nottingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Glasgow and Leeds in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen the stars begin work on a new album.

"I miss terribly being in the U.K. and would really like to tour again and play music," she says. "It's going to be quite a long time before I get to do anything.

"It was a very abrupt transition - there really was no transition. All of sudden it was cut off. I was supposed to get back to work on March fourth and, boom, it was gone."

The group's last album was 2017's Pollinator and, teasing its follow-up, she adds: "We have started working on new material but because of the prohibition we haven't tried to get into the studio as a group.

"We are going to do this collection, as they say, in house. We are going to keep it within people in our band. Even though John is not in the band, he is our producer," Debbie explains "I think we are going to do that this time.

"I have been writing. I am always writing. I am always struggling and collecting little titbits and ideas, hoping that it will all fall into place."

