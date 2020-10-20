Derulo's $100,000 dinner

Photo: All rights reserved. Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo was in a celebratory mood as his hit Savage Love topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, spending over $100,000 on dinner and drinks.



The 31-year-old singer and actor's tune, a remix featuring BTS and New Zealand singer Jawsh 685, recently hit the number one spot and, to memorialise the moment, he hit up popular West Hollywood rooftop joint Catch and treated patrons to drinks following the success.



"It's a celebration @catch!" he captioned an Instagram video clip, showing the hitmaker receiving a rather large bill. "SAVAGE LOVE #1 on billboard, we did it."



Jason has become something of a social media sensation in recent years for antics including his attempts to eat 22 hamburgers to celebrate reaching 22 million followers on TikTok.



He previously claimed he earns more than a rumored $75,000 for each post he makes on that platform.