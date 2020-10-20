Taraji calls off engagement

Photo: All rights reserved. Taraji P. Henson

Actress Taraji P. Henson and her fiance Kelvin Hayden have split and ended their engagement.



The Empire star broke the news during an appearance on U.S. radio show The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1, explaining she tried to fix the romance with therapy sessions, but she and the former American football star were "not on the same page."



"It didn't work out," Henson said. "I tried. I said, 'Let's do the therapy thing', but if you're both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you're taking it on yourself and that's not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship."



He added, "My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it's never going to work... You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself, but it's hard to do if the other person isn't doing that either."



But Taraji hasn't given up on love or black suitors, adding, "I'm dedicated to the black man, y'all."



The actress and Kelvin became engaged in 2018 and, earlier this year, she confessed she was considering staging her wedding in her garden after the coronavirus pandemic threw her plans into chaos.



The actress' nuptials were initially set for April 4, but she and Hayden were forced to pushed them back to June for fear of bad weather - and then they canceled again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she revealed she was considering alternative arrangements: "Corona (sic) has everything (up in the air) because now you're talking about a date that you had planned that you might not be able (to stick to). It's a mess. It's a mess, so it might be in the backyard," she said. "It's probably going to be a backyard wedding. It would break my mother's heart, (after) all these years, she had been wanting to see me get married and it's got to be virtually?"