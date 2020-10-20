Toto back with new lineup

Photo: All rights reserved.

Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams are revamping Toto with a totally new lineup.



The old pals plan to relaunch the band, famous for hits like Africa, Rosanna, and Hold The Line, in 2021 with a global tour, and the duo will launch the 2020 Toto with a livestreamed gig, which will be broadcast at prime time in Asia and Australia, Europe, and North America.



The new band will feature Huey Lewis & the News bassist John Pierce, drummer Robert Searight, Prince's one-time keyboard player Dominique Taplin, multi-instrumentalist/singer Warren Ham, and Steve Maggiora.



"We could not be more at peace with this move," Lukather says. "There is a refreshing, optimistic enthusiasm to step in to the future. At this moment, Joe and I are the only long-tenured members of the band that want to be on the road continuing to bring music to our multi-generational fan base.



"I've spent almost four and a half decades of my life as the only original member who never missed a show or an album nurturing this legacy while enabling the music to continually exist in the live concert setting... The hope is to move forward with the planned itinerary for summer 2021 that will bring us back to our fans across the world."



He adds, "Joe and I have been friends since I was 17, and Joe was 14. During the course of this pandemic we've been re-evaluating our career and how to move forward. People are either not with us anymore or have retired. We still feel like kids who want to be back on the road as soon as possible. It's where we live... The timing of this move is perfect as Joe is at the top of his game, and he amazes me every day. We are enjoying this collaboration, and could not be more enthusiastic about the future."



Meanwhile, Lukather and Williams will also release solo albums in 2021.