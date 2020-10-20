Carole comes out as bi

Photo: All rights reserved. Carole Baskin

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is bisexual.



The big cat conservationist went public about her sexuality during an online interview with PinkNews on Monday, revealing she has always considered herself open about her choice of partners, even though she has never had "a wife."



Carole explained she discovered the truth about her sexuality back in the 1980s and now feels she may have been born in the wrong body, because she was also such a tomboy when she was younger.



"I think we are all one," she says. "I just don't see us being different genders or different colours."



And she insisted the sexuality of her gay rival Joe Exotic, who is behind bars serving time for trying to kill Baskin, has nothing to do with what she thinks about him, adding, "It's not a matter of what your sexual preferences are; this man is just a deviant in the way that he treats human life and animal life... He's an embarrassment to the human community."