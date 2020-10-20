163233
Entertainment  

Carole comes out as bi

WENN - | Story: 313865

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is bisexual.

The big cat conservationist went public about her sexuality during an online interview with PinkNews on Monday, revealing she has always considered herself open about her choice of partners, even though she has never had "a wife."

Carole explained she discovered the truth about her sexuality back in the 1980s and now feels she may have been born in the wrong body, because she was also such a tomboy when she was younger.

"I think we are all one," she says. "I just don't see us being different genders or different colours."

And she insisted the sexuality of her gay rival Joe Exotic, who is behind bars serving time for trying to kill Baskin, has nothing to do with what she thinks about him, adding, "It's not a matter of what your sexual preferences are; this man is just a deviant in the way that he treats human life and animal life... He's an embarrassment to the human community."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Baby discovers echo for the first time

Must Watch
What fun!
Dog finds loophole to pass test
Must Watch
Adorable!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
The most random gallery of the day.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


163952
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
163952


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


162973
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163835



162765
163259