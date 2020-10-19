164209
160262
Entertainment  

Guitars played, designed by Eddie Van Halen go to auction

Eddie's guitars on auction

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313775

Two guitars owned, played and partly designed by the late Eddie Van Halen will be going up for auction.

A 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar and a customized electric guitar Van Halen built at his home studio with his guitar tech Matt Bruck and given to a friend in 1991 will be among the items for sale at the event dubbed “Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll,” starting Dec. 5, Julien's Auctions announced Monday.

Both guitars were hand-striped by Van Halen in the familiar style of most of his guitars dating back to the first Van Halen album in 1978. Each of the guitars is expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.

The guitar legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died of cancer on Oct. 6 at age 65.

The auction was in already in the works at the time.

“As we were preparing for our annual ‘Icons & Idols: Rock and Roll’ auction lineup, we were stunned to hear the sad news of Eddie Van Halen’s passing last week,” Julien’s Auction’s president Darren Julien said in a statement. “We are honoured to include at this event two of his iconic guitars from his brilliant and blazing career as one of rock’s greatest and most gifted guitar heroes.”

The auction also includes a Fender Stratocaster played, and smashed, by Kurt Cobain on Nirvana's 1994 In Utero Tour, and a crystal-studded white glove worn by Michael Jackson on the Jackson brothers' 1984 Victory Tour.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Stevie Nicks wrote Fleetwood Mac hit Dreams in 20 minutes in Sly Stone’s ‘magic room’

Music
Stevie Nicks wrote TikTok sensation hit Dreams in funk legend Sly Stone's secret recording space at a studio in San Francisco,
Mom falls through ceiling shocking singing daughter
Must Watch
A woman has captured the moment her mother fell through her...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


161320
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
162200


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162547



162890