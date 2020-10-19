163233
162766
Entertainment  

Caviar for breakfast?

WENN - | Story: 313764

Ronnie Wood and his four-year-old daughters share an unusual treat when having breakfast - caviar and onions.

The Rolling Stones rocker was once known for his hard living excesses, but has ditched the booze for coffee and is now a doting dad to young twins Alice Rose and Gracie Jane, who he shares with third wife Sally Humphreys.

However, he says he reveals he and his daughters share a vice as they both wolf down luxury caviar most mornings.

"That is my treat. I have it whenever I can, with toast, onions and a boiled egg," he tells British newspaper The Times. "The girls love it. They say, 'Daddy, can we have that black stuff?' I say, 'What black stuff?' And they say, 'You know, caviar!' I say, 'Keep your voices down otherwise everyone will want some.'"

Wood is now selling his $5 million London home to move to the country with his family.

Explaining the decision, the 73-year-old, who has four adult children from previous relationships, adds: "We are selling because we spend more time in the countryside, as the girls go to school there.

"I never used to get up early. Now I do with these little ones; I have to help get them off to school every morning."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Ariana Grande sets release date for new album Positions
Music
Ariana Grande will release her new album Positions on 30 October,
Damian Lewis: ‘I’d turn down Bond if I was asked’
Showbiz
Damian Lewis isn't interested in replacing Daniel Craig as...


157942
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
161320


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162165



162234