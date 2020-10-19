Paulina still crying over Ric

Photo: All rights reserved. Paulina Porizkova

Model Paulina Porizkova has opened up on her grief over a year after her husband, The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, died of natural causes.



The rocker passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in his New York apartment while recovering from surgery.



The couple was in the midst of divorce proceedings at the time of his death, but the stars had still been living together at their marital home in New York City - and. as she prepared to move out of the property, Porizkova reflected: "Last two days in my house. It's empty, cold and dirty.



"I've never cried as much as I have in the last year. I was never a crier," she explained in an Instagram post. "In fact, the opposite. I took a lot of care NEVER to be seen crying. This year has shown me I had tears to spare."



The star went on to thank all of her "new insta friends out there in the ether" for their support, but admitting, "I'll take a little time off from gramming - a week? - because I'm at the moment a permanent little gray cloud, and if I'm sick of hearing myself whine, I bet you are too.



"So many people out there with problems larger than mine. But it doesn't make mine hurt less, you know? So, I'll take a moment of not posting now so I can share a little positivity with you all later, and in the meantime, please stay well, wear a mask to protect one another, love you all."



It's been far from plain sailing for Porizkova who, following Ric's passing, reportedly discovered he had purposefully amended his will in the weeks leading up to his passing, accusing her of having "abandoned" him. She officially filed court papers seeking a share of Ocasek's estate, worth at least $5.1 million, in December.



Porizkova wasn't the only family member snubbed in the 75 year old's will - he also appeared to have cut out two of his six sons from a previous relationship.