Musical based on INXS

INXS's music is set to become the backdrop for a new stage musical.



The band has joined the likes of ABBA, Alanis Morissette, Billy Joel, and Queen, whose music has inspired the stageshows Mamma Mia!, Jagged Little Pill, Moving Out, and We Will Rock You, respectively.



INXS' longtime manager Chris Murphy is developing the new production with music label executives at Universal and Warner Chappell and Australian producer Michael Cassel, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.



"If all goes to plan, we could have a table reading with actors in Sydney sometime in early 2021," Cassel, the man responsible for bringing shows like The Lion King and Hamilton to Australia, says. "The potential for this is huge. INXS were a true global supergroup and the appeal of their music still stands today.



"It's now a matter of coming up with a story which can draw inspiration from those songs in a new and compelling way."



INXS became a global phenomenon in the 1980s and 1990s with hits like Original Sin, Never Tear Us Apart, Mystify, and New Sensation, but their success was cut short by the suicide of frontman Michael Hutchence in November, 1997.