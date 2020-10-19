163233
Cardi B deactivates Twitter

Cardi B has shut down her Twitter account after blasting trolls and fans for criticizing her reunion with Offset.

Before ditching the micro-blogging site, the WAP hitmaker took to her Instagram Live to attack those who have poured scorn on her reconciliation with the Migos rapper a month after filing for divorce.

"A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm mother f**king Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something," Cardi snarled.

"I'm so tired of people saying I've got to continuously explain myself. I didn't put my divorce out there, a f**king court clerk put it out there, and because people are making rumors up, 'Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant', I have to address it."

She also attacked fans who have turned on her husband: "Then you guys want to be harassing this n**ga. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n**ga's Twitter to harass him? That don't make no f**king sense.

"Y'all want to call yourself fans, I don't give a f**k. I'm tired of it. I do whatever the f**k I want to do. I love my fans and I'm grateful and thankful for what you do but some of y'all really be acting like I be sleeping with y'all. Offset is not the only f**king problem that I deal with. To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now."

The couple reconciled over Cardi's birthday weekend and were spotted kissing and hugging in a series of photographs. Days later, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker confirmed they were back together, stating: "One day I'm happy, the next day I wanna beat a n**ga up... Then it's like, I start missing. It's really hard not to talk to your best friend. It's really hard to have no d**k."

