Miley's dog OK after shock

Photo: All rights reserved. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' dog had a lucky escape on the set of The Voice after the pup was electrocuted.



The 27-year-old Midnight Sky hitmaker told The Geena the Latina and Frankie V Morning Show her pet, named Little Dog, had an accident during her first day on the set of the singing competition.



"This is sad, but it was handled and my dog is totally thriving and fine," she said, explaining Little Dog was caught biting into some wires while she was taping the show.



"You know on sets there's, like, wires everywhere. We got all the people singing, everyone is huddled around, like, 'Who's going to win The Voice?' And my dog goes and bites on to the wires of the TV everyone's watching and all of a sudden, we notice she's convulsing and she's getting electrocuted," Miley recalled.



She went on to explain, "You can't open her mouth because the person who's trying to open her mouth is also being electrocuted. But she was totally fine."



Meanwhile, Miley, who was a coach on the TV singing contest for seasons 11 and 13 in 2016 and 2017, delivered a powerful cover of the Cranberries' Zombie during her three-song set from Los Angeles' Whisky A Go-Go as part of the Save Our Stages Festival virtual benefit in support of independent music venues over the weekend.



Miley also performed Midnight Sky and a rendition of The Cure's Boys Don't Cry.



She has made a name for herself in recent weeks covering a host of hits during livestream gigs - her virtual sets have included songs by Pearl Jam, Hall and Oates, the Beatles, and Britney Spears, while she covered Blondie's Heart of Glass live at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.



The #SOSFest also featured sets by Foo Fighters and Phoebe Bridgers at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Brittany Howard at Nashville, Tennessee's Ryman Auditorium, and The Roots at New York's Apollo Theater.