Grande sets release date

Ariana Grande will release her new album Positions on Oct. 30, according to the star's latest Instagram post.

Shortly after teasing the name of the record on her social media pages, the 7 Rings singer shared two countdown timers along with the word 'Positions', leading fans to believe it's the title of her new single and album.

Positions, the single, will drop next Friday, Oct. 23, according to the ticker, with the full album expected to debut on streaming and download platforms exactly one week later.

The hitmaker's latest LP will mark the third album Ariana has released in the past three years - following Sweetener in 2018 and Thank U, Next last year.

Ariana surprised followers with a simple message on social media on Wednesday, Oct. 14, letting them know her latest new music will drop sooner than expected.

"i can't wait to give u my album this month," she tweeted. Meanwhile, collaborator Tayla Parx recently revealed the pair hooked up during the coronavirus lockdown, teasing: "We just kind of let it happen naturally, same way as the last album."

