Cruise an honorary aviator

Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer have been named honorary naval aviators for their movie fighter flights in Top Gun.



Cruise starred in the producer's classic 1986 movie and is also fronting the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Now, the duo are officially part of the United States Navy, thanks to their on-screen depiction of fighter planes blazing through the skies.



"In the history of motion pictures, there is not a more iconic aviation movie than the 1986 Paramount Pictures film Top Gun," Naval Air Forces representatives stated of awarding the honours. "Its characters, dialogue, and imagery are ingrained in the minds of an entire generation of Americans.



"The movie captured the hearts of millions, making a profound positive impact on recruiting for naval aviation."



Cruise and Bruckheimer were awarded with their new certificates by U.S. Navy Commander of Naval Air Forces Vice Admiral DeWolfe Miller III during a ceremony held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.



Tom became the 35th honorary naval aviator at the event via a video call, while Jerry attended the gathering in person to accept his honour as the 36th.



Top Gun centres around the adventures of Tom's character, Lt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, at an elite U.S. Navy pilot school for fighter weapons.



Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the beloved film, is set for release next year.