Entertainment  

Sam kicked off dating app

Sam Smith's attempts to find love on a dating app fell flat when the singer was kicked off it after just one day.

On the advice of friends, the Stay With Me star checked out British dating site Hinge, but no one believed it was really him.

"I'm still single... I've gone on all the apps and stuff," Sam said during an appearance on pal Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live. "I joined this dating site, called Hinge, in the U.K.... and they chucked me off of it after one night because they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me."

Cohen urged Smith to try popular app Tinder, stating, "I have someone who can get you on there and verify you," prompting lonely Sam to respond, "OK, I'm going to do Tinder."

