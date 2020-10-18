Sam Smith's attempts to find love on a dating app fell flat when the singer was kicked off it after just one day.
On the advice of friends, the Stay With Me star checked out British dating site Hinge, but no one believed it was really him.
"I'm still single... I've gone on all the apps and stuff," Sam said during an appearance on pal Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live. "I joined this dating site, called Hinge, in the U.K.... and they chucked me off of it after one night because they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me."
Cohen urged Smith to try popular app Tinder, stating, "I have someone who can get you on there and verify you," prompting lonely Sam to respond, "OK, I'm going to do Tinder."
Entertainment
Sam kicked off dating app
Photo: All rights reserved.
Sam Smith
Sam Smith's attempts to find love on a dating app fell flat when the singer was kicked off it after just one day.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Eateries ponder 'locals only'Ontario - 7:51 am
- Car bomb kills 13, 120 hurtAfghanistan - 7:46 am
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 7:45 am
- $1M winner in ShuswapLotto 649 - 7:39 am
- Fishing dispute boils overNova Scotia - 7:32 am
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
© 2020 Castanet.net