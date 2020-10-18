Charges in $65M burglary

A man has been charged in connection with a $65 million burglary at heiress Tamara Ecclestone's home.
Alessandro Maltese, 44, was flown into the U.K. from Italy on Thursday and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday to face charges of conspiracy to commit burglary. He was then remanded in custody.
It's alleged he plotted a series of raids on the homes of high net worth individuals late last year, including Tamara's.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson tells Britain's Daily Mail newspaper: "A man has been charged in connection with a series of high-value burglaries in December 2019 following an investigation by the Met's Flying Squad.
"Alessandro Maltese was returned to the U.K. via Heathrow Oct. 15 following his arrest in Italy under a European Arrest Warrant earlier this month."
The daughter of motor racing impresario Bernie Ecclestone had left the country with her husband Jay Rutland for a three-week Christmas break when their home was burgled on Dec. 13.
Officers were called to her $90 million gated mansion, from which jewelry worth $65 million was reportedly stolen.
