Entertainment  

Toots' burial halted

Toots Hibbert's funeral was halted on Thursday after his family discovered they did not have a burial order.

The 77-year-old Toots & the Maytals frontman passed away in Jamaica last month after contracting COVID-19.

A funeral service went ahead on Thursday, but the music legend could not be buried as his family did not have the correct documentation, according to The Jamaica Gleaner.

Toots' widow, Doreen, and their daughter Leba were in charge of planning the funeral for the Grammy Award-winner and he was then supposed to be interred at Dovecot Memorial Park and Crematorium in Spanish Town, Jamaica.

However, a source told the newspaper that he could not be buried due to the missing documents.

"They searched for it, but it was futile. The burial order just could not be found," the insider said, explaining that as a result, the body had to be returned to the morgue.

The botched funeral was reportedly greeted with glee by some family members, however, including his daughter, gospel singer Jenieve Hibbert-Bailey, as they were not happy with the funeral arrangements and wanted to give Toots their own send-off.

"God intervened!" Hibbert-Bailey told The Gleaner. "Me and Wilbert (Toots' nephew) and other family members have been praying and fasting about this situation because we wanted Daddy to get a proper funeral.

"The Hibbert family has been hurting, but we decided that we were going to use faith because faith moves mountains. To God be the glory; He answers prayers."

The musician also said her father had been "robbed" of the chance of a larger funeral that befitted his status as a reggae legend.

