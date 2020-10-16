Tommy, Ted trade insults

Photo: All rights reserved. Tommy Lee

Tommy Lee has fired back at fellow rocker Ted Nugent after he branded the Motley Crue star "a convicted felon, domestic violence heroin addict" in a new interview.



Nugent, an avid Republican and Donald Trump supporter, made the comments during a chat with Blunt Force Truth, while grousing about his treatment on a recent episode of Sammy Hagar's reality series Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar.



Angered by the producers' decision to keep him well away from the star of show, Nugent noted that Lee was treated far better during his time on the series, despite his previous legal issues and drug addiction.



"The producers wouldn't let (Sammy) near me, even though he and I go way back; we're dear friends," Nugent said. "They thought I was dangerous, that I'd come out with a machine gun or I'd slaughter an innocent fawn on television. This is stupidity! I said, 'So your producers were afraid of me, but they did a show with Tommy Lee, who's a convicted felon, domestic violence heroin addict (sic)."



The remarks eventually made their way to drummer Tommy Lee, who has responded on Twitter, joking, "Ted Nugent...? Is that guy even still alive? I thought he shot himself, like, 20 yrs ago," alongside two middle finger emojis.



Earlier this week, Lee, who is fiercely opposed to Nugent's politics and hates Trump, vowed to leave the U.S. and set up home in Greece if the President wins re-election next month.