Nicki Minaj confirms baby

Nicki Minaj has confirmed she's a new mom.
The rapper reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Sept. 30, and now she has revealed the newborn is a boy.
Posting the news on Instagram on Thursday, she thanked famous friends like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who all sent her their well wishes.
"Thank you to Queen B, Kim and Ye... & everyone who sent well wishes during this time," she wrote. "It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world (sic)."
She added emojis including a teddy bear and a balloon.
Meanwhile, Minaj has announced her first post-baby music release - she'll appear on Sada Baby's Whole Lotta Choppas remix, which is scheduled to drop on Thursday night.
