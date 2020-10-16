164209
Bieber blasts paparazzi

Justin Bieber has lashed out at the paparazzi who wait for him outside his home, insisting they are the most "disrespectful" people.

The singer wishes there could be more done to keep away the snappers who sit in cars outside the pad he shares with his wife Hailey, hoping to catch a glimpse of the pair, because he feels their constant presence is an invasion of his privacy.

"How do you convince yourself it's not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment," he posts on Instagram. "This is not a hotel. It's my home."

Bieber has always had a strained relationship with the paparazzi and has been caught on camera challenging photographers to fights in the street. In 2012, the pop star was investigated for criminal battery after a photographer pressed charges following an alleged physical altercation in Calabasas, California, where the singer used to live. The cameraman was hospitalized.

And in 2017, he accidentally hit a snapper with his truck while leaving an alley way, where he had parked to attend a church service at the Saban Theater on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. Bieber graciously got out of his vehicle to make sure the photographer was OK before driving away.

