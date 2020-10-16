Borat creators sued

164209
The creators of Sacha Baron Cohen's Kazakhstani alter-ego Borat have been sued by the estate of holocaust survivor Judith Dim Evans.

Evans, who died this summer, was approached to talk about the Holocaust for what she thought was a serious documentary, with her conversation filmed in a synagogue in Georgia on Jan. 29. However, she later discovered it was to be used in Cohen's film Borat Subsequent Movie Film: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

"Upon learning after giving the interview that the movie was actually a comedy intended to mock the Holocaust and Jewish culture, Ms. Evans was horrified and upset," the lawsuit filed against Amazon Prime and Oak Springs Productions reads.

"Had Ms. Evans been informed about the true nature of the film and purpose for the interview, she would not have agreed to participate in the interview."

Adam Hoipkemier, who is representing Evans' estate in the lawsuit, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, that while he hasn't seen the film, which is set to premiere on Oct. 23 on Amazon Prime, he knows Evans' interview will be included in the final cut.

Evans' daughter, Michelle Dim St. Pierre, who filed the lawsuit as an executor of her mother's estate, is asking for her scene to be removed from the film and asking for damages of around $75,000.

