Lil Xan sued over incident

A man who accused Lil Xan of pulling a gun on him over an argument about Tupac Shakur last year (19) has filed a lawsuit against the young rapper.



According to legal documents obtained by Anthony Sanchez, Xan, real name Nicholas Leanos, drew a gun on him at a Los Angeles 7-Eleven store after he asked him about a comment he made about Tupac's music.



Sanchez actually caught the altercation on his cellphone camera.



According to the lawsuit, Xan also threw a cup at Sanchez as he drove away.



The plaintiff is pressing charges for assault and battery and is also suing the rapper for emotional distress.



Meanwhile, Lil Xan has opened up about his recent battles with depression and sobriety after suffering multiple seizures earlier this year.



In a new Instagram post, Noah Cyrus' ex-boyfriend says, "This is really weird for me to talk about. I've been going through a little depression and it f**king sucks.



"I feel like I lost a lot of confidence and this is really hard for me to talk about. I'm doing a lot better but I'm still trying to get back to a good level of just self-love and appreciating myself. I'm very appreciative for the friends and family that I have around me and the opportunities that I've been blessed with in the past. I'm just having a really hard time trying to get back to how things were."



Xan was also hospitalized back in April (20) after suffering a coronavirus-induced panic attack.