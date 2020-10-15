Cardi B back with husband

Photo: All rights reserved. (FILE) Cardi B Files for Divorce from Offset After 3 Years of Marriage. Rapper Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus) and wife/rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) arrive at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The

Cardi B has confirmed reports suggesting she and Offset are back together.



The WAP rapper filed divorce papers last month (Sep20) but was clearly having second thoughts as she packed on a public display of affection with the Migos star during her birthday celebrations over the weekend.



Then she revealed she was in bed with the rap star when she accidentally posted a topless shot of herself on social media at the beginning of the week (12Oct20). And now she has confirmed that she and her husband have fallen back in love in a new video posted online.



Calling herself a "crazy b**ch", who can't make up her mind, she said, "One day I'm happy, the next day I wanna beat a n**ga up... Then it's like, I start missing.



"It's really hard not to talk to your best friend. It's really hard to have no d**k."



In an OnlyFans account post on 24 September (20), Cardi explained that, while she and Offset had tried to make things work following his well-publicized infidelity at the start of their marriage, his cheating was always at the back of her mind.



"I didn't wait until he cheated on me again," she said. "I didn't wait (for) another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave...



"I don't have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all. I don't have no hatred towards him. And I don't wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me."



She also insisted she wasn't interested in dating anyone else, adding: "I could date any man I want... my DMs (direct messages) are flooded. I don't actually want to date nobody (sic) - I'm so focused on my business that it's crazy."