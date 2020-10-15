Sinead fears leaving house

Photo: All rights reserved. Sinead O'Connor

Sinead O'Connor is unable to leave her house to buy food as she battles crippling agoraphobia.



The Irish star, 53, who goes by the name Shuhada Sadaqat after converting to Islam, took to Twitter on Wednesday to explain the the anxiety disorder has left her terrified to go outside, as she told fans she's "starving" without food.



"I've been secretly living with a physically paralyzing, trauma related case of acute low self-esteem for the last few years and months and weeks and am lately not eating because it's made me so agoraphobic I can't go to the shops," wrote the Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker, adding, "I'm starving."



"I currently live in a very remote part of the country so take outs, and or grocery deliveries are not an option," she shared. "That's why i Have clearly asked ONLY if anyone knows of meal services for people with mental health conditions who's ability to self-care is diminished."



She added: "I'd eat the f***in' leg of the Lamb of God."



Back in February, Sinead spoke candidly of how dangerous her mental health issues had become, revealing she was "seriously in danger of dying" amid her ongoing struggle.