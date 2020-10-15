Ariana to drop new album

Photo: All rights reserved. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has thrilled fans by announcing her new album will be released this month.



The singer surprised followers with a simple message on social media on Wednesday, letting them know her latest new music will drop sooner than expected.



"i can't wait to give u my album this month," she tweeted.



Her album collaborator Tayla Parx recently revealed she and Ariana hooked up during the coronavirus quarantine to complete the project, adding: "We just kind of let it happen naturally, same way as the last album."



Grande's last studio album, thank u, next, was released in February, 2019 and featured the hits thank u, next, 7 Rings, and Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored.