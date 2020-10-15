John Cena ties the knot

Photo: All rights reserved. John Cena

Wrestler and actor John Cena has quietly wed his fiancee, Shay Shariatzadeh, in Florida.



The couple began dating in early 2019, following Cena's much-publicized split from ex-fiancee Nikki Bella - and this time the Trainwreck star has made it all the way to marriage.



TMZ sources claim the couple became engaged over the summer, filed for a marriage certificate in Florida earlier this month, and tied the knot in Tampa on Monday.



Born in Iran, the new bride is a Canadian citizen, who works as a product manager for a tech company in Vancouver.



This is Cena's second wedding - he was married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012.



The wedding news comes just two and a half months after his ex, Bella, welcomed her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev.



Cena and his new wife have yet to comment on the marriage news.