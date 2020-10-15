Wrestler and actor John Cena has quietly wed his fiancee, Shay Shariatzadeh, in Florida.
The couple began dating in early 2019, following Cena's much-publicized split from ex-fiancee Nikki Bella - and this time the Trainwreck star has made it all the way to marriage.
TMZ sources claim the couple became engaged over the summer, filed for a marriage certificate in Florida earlier this month, and tied the knot in Tampa on Monday.
Born in Iran, the new bride is a Canadian citizen, who works as a product manager for a tech company in Vancouver.
This is Cena's second wedding - he was married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012.
The wedding news comes just two and a half months after his ex, Bella, welcomed her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev.
Cena and his new wife have yet to comment on the marriage news.
John Cena ties the knot
