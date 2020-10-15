Photo: All rights reserved. Mel C

Melanie C wants to move forward with plans for a Spice Girls biopic due to the success of the girl band's recent reunion tour.



The girls released Spice World: The Movie, which spoofed their lives as pop superstars at the height of their fame in 1997, and have been developing an animated superhero film based on their Spice Girls personas with Paramount Animation.



However, Melanie also thinks the time is right for a pop biopic showing their beginnings of the band, following their tour and blockbuster big screen retellings of Queen and Elton John's careers.



"I think it's the perfect time, really," she tells U.K. chat show host Lorraine Kelly. "When you look back at last year, the nostalgia - so many people came to the shows and they were reliving their childhood. I think the music and the story of the Spice Girls, the beginnings of it, everything that happened in between, I think it's perfect subject matter for one of those movies."



The Northern Star hitmaker also gave fans an update on the band's plans to return to the road to celebrate their 25th anniversary - with or without fifth member Victoria Beckham, who skipped their 2019 trek.



"We had the most incredible year last year, playing stadiums and we have got to do it again," she explained. "We talk about it all the time. Of course this year has thrown everything into chaos, I think a lot of the big artists that were planning to perform this year will move to next year, so sadly it probably will delay the Spice Girls getting back on stage, but I'm doing everything in my power to make that happen."



Melanie's new self-titled solo album is out now.