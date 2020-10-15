Eddie's patent up for sale

Photo: All rights reserved. Eddie Van Halen

Patent documents submitted by the late Eddie Van Halen detailing his designs for a guitar rest are to be put up for auction.



The guitar legend, who died last week, designed a "musical instrument support" device he patented in 1985, that allowed him to free up both hands when performing his famous solos.



Memorabilia collector Eric Kuck tells TMZ.com he is putting the documents, which include detailed drawings, Eddie's signature, and a certificate of authenticity, up for sale in a silent auction.



Bidding opens on the rare piece of rock memorabilia at Carrollwood Fine Wine and Spirits in Tampa, Florida, today and stays open for a month.



Eric tells the gossip website that ideally he'd like to sell to the Jump hitmaker's family if they can reach an agreement. He paid $800 for the paperwork at auction around 15 years ago - and plans to share some of the profits to the American Cancer Society and Florida's Free Rider Fellowship Church.