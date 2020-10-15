Dexter returns to screen

Photo: All rights reserved. Michael C. Hall

Serial killer Dexter is heading back to the small screen eight years after the cult Showtime series ended.



Bosses at the cable network have ordered a 10-episode run, which will reunite the show's star, Michael C. Hall and writer/producer Clyde Phillips, for next year.



Hall played the title character, a Florida police detective with a dark, secret life, from 2006 to 2013.



In the original series finale, Hall's murderous Dexter Morgan was living under a new identity in Oregon after faking his own death.



"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment at Showtime, says. "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.



"Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world."