Weinstein requests bail

Photo: All rights reserved. Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has asked a higher court to release him on $2 million bail pending the outcome of an appeal of his New York rape conviction.



Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him of forcibly performing oral sex on former Project Runway production assistant Miriam 'Mimi' Haleyi in 2006 and raping hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013.



However, on Friday, lawyers for the former Miramax boss cited his history of philanthropy and his deteriorating health in an appeal for his release on bail, according to court papers obtained by the New York Post.



Attorney Barry Kamins argues Weinstein had "shined a spotlight on a myriad of human struggles," including raising awareness of racial injustice in The Butler, Nelson Mandela's Long Walk to Freedom, and Fruitvale Station.



"His films engendered empathy for those who are afflicted by disabilities that society has stigmatized and for those who are victimized by injustice," Kamins wrote, calling the executive a "force in philanthropy."



Weinstein has "serious medical conditions" for which he must take 20 different medications, according to the bail application. He's now confined to a wheelchair and is losing vision in both eyes as a result of his diabetes, the papers claim, and he also has an enlarged aorta and prostate.



Although he tested positive for COVID-19 in March and was quarantined for 23 days, there remain concerns that he could contract the virus again in prison, the papers state.



In addition to his current sentence, Weinstein is currently awaiting extradition to Los Angeles in connection with offences related to three other victims and, earlier this month, he was hit with six additional criminal charges related to three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills, California.