Entertainment  

Cardi B shares topless pic

WENN - | Story: 313314

Cardi B has spoken out after accidentally sharing a topless picture of herself during her wild birthday celebrations in Las Vegas.

The WAP star has been marking her 28th birthday with a series of parties in Sin City and, during one such bash, posted a snap of herself without a top on to her Instagram Story. She quickly realized her mistake and deleted the image, but not before it had been seen by millions of fans.

Responding to her blunder, Cardi then shared a voice note on her Twitter page, in which she said: "Lord, Lord, why the f**k you have to make me so stupid?"

"I'm going to eat my breakfast, and then I'm going to go to a party because I'm not even going to think about it. I am not going to think about it, OK? Nope, no I'm not. I'm not. It is what it is. S**t happens. F**k it, it's not even the first time. I mean, I used to f**king be a stripper so whatever."

After posting her voice note, however, Cardi found herself at the center of backlash once again for her use of the R word.

"Not you saying the r-word in 2020..." one person wrote, while another added, "The r word. How do you have fans."

"Someone tell cardi b to stop using the r word please. it is so disrespectful and people have told her multiple times to stop," a third tweeted, while a fourth wrote, "Please don't use the R word. I love you but my child is disabled and that word really hurts. Makes me cringe."

