Snoop gets tat for Kobe

Snoop Dogg is paying tribute to late basketball icon Kobe Bryant with a new Los Angeles Lakers tattoo.

The rapper's new ink, created with the help of the rap star's longtime tattoo artist Mr. Cartoon on Monday, commemorates the team's 17th National Basketball Association title, which the Lakers claimed on Sunday.

The artwork includes Bryant's initials on his wrist, as well as the Larry O'Brien championship trophy alongside the Lakers logo and the gates of heaven.

"Anything for the Lakers, everything for the Lakers, all things for the Lakers..." he wrote on Instagram.

The Gin and Juice hitmaker thanked Mr. Cartoon on the social media site, showing off images of the new skin art: "Only by the best man - that's the only man who do my tattoos, the one and only. Mr. Cartoon."

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January.

