Tommy to go if Trump wins

Photo: All rights reserved. Tommy Lee

Rocker Tommy Lee plans to leave the U.S. for good and set up home in Greece if Donald Trump wins re-election.



The Motley Crue drummer, who has made it clear he's not a fan of the leader, insists he's serious about buying property in Greece, where his family is from, and setting up a new life there with his wife Brittany Furlan.



"I'm out of here," he tells The Big Issue. "I'll go back to my motherland, go back to go Greece and get a house on one of the islands."



Lee insists Trump has become an embarrassment to America overseas and he feels the world at large is laughing at the U.S.



"The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we're embarrassing," he explains. "I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think, 'What the f**k are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.'"



The drummer has not held back when attacking the president on social media, calling Trump "a f**king idiot" and an "a**hole", and the people who voted for him "d**kheads" on Twitter, while urging him to "wake the f**k up" after he blamed last year's mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, on video games and mental illness.



And after Trump blamed California's 2018 wildfires on poor forest management, Tommy raged: "Can you be anymore insensitive you f**king moron."