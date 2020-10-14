162805
160303
Entertainment  

Stevie splits from Motown

WENN - | Story: 313311

Stevie Wonder has ended his 60-year relationship with soul label Motown.

The singer announced the news on Tuesday as he released two new songs under a new deal with Republic Records.

The soul legend staged a virtual press conference shortly after Where Is Our Love Song and Can't Put It in The Hands Of Fate dropped, during which he also revealed he was launching his own imprint, So What The Fuss Music.

Stevie explained he joined Republic after extensive conversations with label boss Monte Lipman and India.Arie, who is one of the company's top acts, but he insisted his heart will always be with Berry Gordy's soul company - his recording home since 1961, when he signed as an 11 year old.

"Even though I have left Motown, I never leave Motown," he said. "I'm sure that we can figure out how we can do some things at Motown."

Wonder then suggested his upcoming gospel album - a tribute to his late mother - would be released via Motown.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


“Oh God, it’s Mom.”

Must Watch
Brothers Brad and Dallas Woodhouse get an unexpected call from their mother during Washington Journal appearance.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Start your morning with a strong dose of random awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Liam Neeson’s height cost him The Princess Bride role
Showbiz
Liam Neeson missed out on a role in cult family film The Princess...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
153224


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


163183
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163258



163836