Stevie splits from Motown

Photo: All rights reserved. Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder has ended his 60-year relationship with soul label Motown.



The singer announced the news on Tuesday as he released two new songs under a new deal with Republic Records.



The soul legend staged a virtual press conference shortly after Where Is Our Love Song and Can't Put It in The Hands Of Fate dropped, during which he also revealed he was launching his own imprint, So What The Fuss Music.



Stevie explained he joined Republic after extensive conversations with label boss Monte Lipman and India.Arie, who is one of the company's top acts, but he insisted his heart will always be with Berry Gordy's soul company - his recording home since 1961, when he signed as an 11 year old.



"Even though I have left Motown, I never leave Motown," he said. "I'm sure that we can figure out how we can do some things at Motown."



Wonder then suggested his upcoming gospel album - a tribute to his late mother - would be released via Motown.