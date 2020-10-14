162805
163400
Entertainment  

Two and a Half's Berta dies

WENN - | Story: 313310

Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell has died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 77-year-old actress passed away on Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in California.

Ferrell, who portrayed housekeeper Berta on TV for 12 years, earning two Emmy nominations, also appeared on L.A. Law, Good Times, E/R, Grace and Frankie, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

An original member of the Circle Repertory Theater, she enjoyed huge successes onstage too, appearing in The Sea Horse in 1974, for which she earned Drama Desk, Theater World and Obie awards for Best Actress, Hot L Baltimore, Battle of Angels, and Picnic.

Meanwhile, her film credits include Network, Mystic Pizza, True Romance, Erin Brockovich, and Edward Scissorhands.

Born in Charleston, West Virginia, Ferrell graduated from Marshall University with a degree in history education. She later taught acting for television at UCLA.

Her most recent acting credits have included Netflix's The Ranch and TV movie A Very Nutty Christmas.

Ferrell was admitted to a long-term care facility after suffering a heart attack over the summer. She battled a variety of health issues ever since she was hospitalized with a kidney infection in West Virginia in December.

She spent much of January recuperating at her home in Charleston, where she also underwent physical therapy, but she was hospitalized again in May as she struggled to overcome an illness linked to her prior infection.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


“Oh God, it’s Mom.”

Must Watch
Brothers Brad and Dallas Woodhouse get an unexpected call from their mother during Washington Journal appearance.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Start your morning with a strong dose of random awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Liam Neeson’s height cost him The Princess Bride role
Showbiz
Liam Neeson missed out on a role in cult family film The Princess...


161351
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


162165
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



163259