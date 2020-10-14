Netflix chief defends Cuties

Photo: Netflix

Netflix's co-chief executive officer Ted Sarandos has defended the streaming platforms airing of controversial French film Cuties by citing the U.S. First Amendment.



French director Maimouna Doucoure's movie about an 11-year-old Senegalese girl in Paris, France who joins a risque dance troupe to escape family dysfunction, earned praise when it debuted at January's Sundance Film Festival for addressing the hypersexualisation of young girls.



However, viewers expressed anger about its promotion on the streaming service and Netflix has now been indicted in Texas on lewd material charges.



Defending the movie, also known by its French title Mignonnes, Sarandos told the MIPCOM conference on Monday that the row raises questions about the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which protects freedom of speech.



"Frankly, I'm surprised there hasn't been more discussion about the First Amendment implications of this film," he said. "It's a film I would argue is very misunderstood with some audiences, uniquely in the United States."



Doucoure's film shows a girl from a traditional Muslim family who tries to fit in by joining a group of young dancers who carry out sexualised routines, but its female director has insisted it does not celebrate this.



According to a Tyler County, Texas grand jury indictment, Netflix is accused of promoting "visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex and has no serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value."



Sarandos continued: "It's the director's story and the film has obviously played very well at Sundance, without any of this kind of controversy and played in theaters throughout Europe without any of this controversy.



"I think it's a little surprising that in 2020 in America, we're having a discussion about censoring storytelling."



He also revealed that Netflix bosses did not request edits to the movie, which is Doucoure's feature film debut.