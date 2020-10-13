Dominic photo scandal

163146
The Affair star Dominic West has been pictured returning home to his wife after he was caught on camera canoodling with his TV co-star Lily James in Rome.

Photographs obtained by Britain's Daily Mail newspaper show the 50-year-old actor arriving at his family property in Wiltshire, England, reportedly with one of his children in the back of his car early on Tuesday, the day after the bombshell pictures emerged.

A friend of the couple told the British newspaper his wife Catherine FitzGerald, to whom he has been married since 2010 was "devastated" by the snaps, which showed him kissing the 31-year-old's neck at a restaurant in Rome on Sunday, as well as with his hands placed affectionately round her waist while riding on an electric scooter.

"Catherine has seen the pictures and she's devastated," the pal said. "I came over to speak with her as soon as I knew about them. Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he's not answering his phone. She's totally shocked because she didn't know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue.

"She thought they had a good marriage and now it's probably over. That's how she feels right now but the two of them need to speak but at the moment, she's lost for words."

Dominic and Lily have been filming a BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel The Pursuit of Love over the summer.

According to the Mail, Dominic and Catherine, who share four school-age children, held "showdown talks" on Monday night.

Another source told the British tabloid: "Catherine was devastated when she saw those pics and they also left us feeling quite numb. It's a total shock to all of us who know them."

