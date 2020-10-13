Ozzy tour pushed to 2022

Photo: All rights reserved.

Ozzy Osbourne's manager and wife has assured fans the Prince of Darkness will return to the stage to complete his final tour in 2022.



Illnesses, injuries and treatment for Parkinson's disease have kept Ozzy off the road for the last couple of years, but Sharon Osbourne insists her husband will be back in the spotlight before officially retiring.



"Ozzy's tour has been rebooked," Sharon told Planet Rock. "Everybody's booking their tours again for, like, 2022, and to find availabilities right now, it's crazy. Agents and facilities are going nuts, trying to get everybody back. It will be exciting. I think it will be a very exciting time when bands do go back and it'll be joyous.



"The British tour, he'll be back in '22. We just carry on as normal."



And she insists Ozzy is keeping busy: "We've been doing loads of TV shows and you've got to just keep going until Ozzy can go back live," she added. "He's in the studio right now doing a new album. We're going to do a movie of Ozzy's life story and he's got to do the soundtrack to that... so I'll keep him busy, let's put it that way."



But she admits her husband has found the coronavirus lockdown tough.



"It kind of set him back because he couldn't do his physiotherapy," she said. "He had nearly five months of no physio, and in those five months, I think all he and I did was lie on the couch, watch TV and eat. It kind of set him back, but he's back to where he was before the pandemic. Since he's been back working with the physio, every day I see an improvement, but it's hard for Ozzy, because you don't see yourself as you really are. He's getting there."