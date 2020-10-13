163427
Jonah Hill and fiancee split

Jonah Hill and fiancee Gianna Santos have reportedly split, ending their engagement.

The news was first reported by People magazine, who cited a source close to Jonah as saying that the pair had an "amicable" break-up. Another insider told Us Weekly that the pair ended things around six weeks ago, adding: "The spark went in Jonah and Gianna's relationship."

Their split comes a year after Jonah and Gianna got engaged, after 12 months of dating.

The Wolf of Wall Street star was first spotted with Santos, a content manager at beauty company Violet Grey, in New York City in August 2018.

Hill previously dated Erin Galpern in 2017 and romanced Dustin Hoffman's daughter Alexandra. Back in 2011, he split from his long-term girlfriend Jordan Klein.

