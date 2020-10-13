163146
Entertainment  

Crosby: 'Meh' on Eddie

Folk-rock icon David Crosby has upset legions of Eddie Van Halen fans by dismissing the late guitar great when asked to comment on his death last week.

One fan asked the Crosby, Stills & Nash star for his opinion of the Jump hitmaker, prompting him to reply, "Meh..."

Van Halen fans took exception to his "rude" remark and challenged him to come up with something better, with L.A. Guns star Tracii Guns raging: "Wrong answer as f**k and rude as f**k!!! There are better ways to say you don't care for someone's music. That was very disrespectful. And yes straight out f**k you and your smug answer."

The backlash prompted Crosby to return to social media and add: "(Jimi) Hendrix changed the world of guitar. Nobody else really. I get it... many of you loved Van Halen... and the one time I met (him) he was nice... and he was talented... meh to me means I don't care that much... and I don't... doesn't mean he wasn't good, he was but not for me."

