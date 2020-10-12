Drake throws son bday bash

Photo: Instagram

Drake celebrated son Adonis' third birthday in style as the hitmaker decorated his home with a plethora of balloons in his boy's honour.



The God's Plan star, real name Aubrey Graham, shares his only child with French model and painter Sophie Brussaux, who gave birth to Adonis on Oct. 11, 2017.



Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the star shared an image of him with his son on Instagram, along with another snap on his Instagram Story and one with Adonis and Drake's mother, Sandi Graham, writing in the caption, "Young Stunna."



Drake decked one room of his home with balloons for the birthday festivities, including a silver balloon of the number three, as the infant appeared thrilled at the decorations.



The One Dance singer's father also shared a snap of him and his grandson sitting together at a piano, with a heartfelt birthday message.



"Happy Birthday to my little pride and joy I love you little guy," he penned. "You make me very proud to see that you're the one to carry on the Graham tradition, Happy Birthday Grandson."



While it isn't clear if Adonis' mother was celebrating with Drake and her son in person, she did send out a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram. "Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux!" Brussaux began in French, which translates to, "Happy Birthday sweetheart!"



"3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labor. I'm so proud of the little man you're becoming, I love you more than life," she added.



"The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi," she concluded in her Instagram post, along with a number of throwback snaps.