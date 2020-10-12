Famed Cavern Club saved

Photo: All rights reserved.

The Cavern Club, the famous venue in Liverpool that helped launch The Beatles, has been saved by U.K. government intervention after suffering from financial problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Around 1,300 arts venues and organizations, including The Cavern and the London Symphony Orchestra, are to receive a share of $334 million in government arts funding, U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced Monday.



The Cavern will receive $683,000 to fund costs and the recording of performances from local musicians.



"This funding is a vital boost for the theaters, music venues, museums and cultural organizations that form the soul of our nation," Dowden announced. "It will protect these special places, save jobs and help the culture sector's recovery."



Although in normal times, the venue attracts visitors from around the world due to its association with The Beatles, who first performed there in 1961, the club's director Bill Heckle revealed in August that it had fallen on hard times due to the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown.



"About seven months ago, you couldn't even think of a scenario where The Cavern wouldn't be successful - I actually said that," Heckle told the BBC.



"We made a decision a few years ago to keep as much money in the bank as possible for a rainy day, not realizing it was going to be a thunderstorm. So, we were sitting on £1.4 million ($1.8 million) in the bank that has now been halved."



It was reportedly losing $39,400 a week during the height of the lockdown.



In addition to The Beatles, the club has played host to artists from the Rolling Stones and Elton John to Stevie Wonder and Adele.



The recipients of the grants could apply for a maximum of $1.3 million of funding, with future applications allowing grants of up to $3.9 million.