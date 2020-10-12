Singer Elle King engaged

Photo: All rights reserved. Elle King

Elle King, daughter of comedian Rob Schneider, is engaged to boyfriend Dan Tooker.



The 31-year-old singer got down on one knee to propose to her man, a tattoo artist, at the same time he did during a recent trip together, she told fans on Instagram.



"We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning," she shared. "I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker, but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way."



She continued, "So I immediately got down on my knee too. I love you Daniel. 1 year down, forever to go. I said Yes by the way and so did he," along with a bunch of celebratory emojis.



Dan playfully added that he "beat her to it" in a subsequent video.



Elle was previously married to Andrew Ferguson, before dissolving their marriage after some issues. Last year, she got engaged to her boyfriend at the time, Jim, but that relationship ended soon afterward.