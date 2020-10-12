Phil Collins' ex battle

Photo: All rights reserved. Phil Collins

Rocker Phil Collins is reportedly preparing to take his third ex-wife to court to have her forcefully removed from his Miami estate.



The In the Air Tonight hitmaker originally split from Orianne Cevey in 2008 after nine years of marriage, but they reconciled following her 2015 separation from her second husband, property developer Charles Fouad Mejjati.



They began living together again at Collins' Miami mansion, but appear to have parted ways in recent months, as Cevey, who shares sons Nicholas and Matthew with the singer, wed a man named Thomas Bates in Las Vegas in August, according to TMZ.



Collins subsequently asked Cevey to vacate his property by Friday, but she is reportedly refusing to leave - and is even said to have changed the security codes to the pad to keep her famous ex from entering.



As a result, the musician is now ready to launch legal action against Cevey to boot her from the compound.



Cevey previously made divorce court history after landing a $33 million cash payday from Collins to officially end their 1999 union - which, at the time, became one of the U.K.'s biggest celebrity split settlements.



However, TMZ sources claim Cevey is now seeking to renegotiate the terms of the deal after losing her fortune in her second divorce and a series of bad investments.



Her attorney has declined to comment on the claims.