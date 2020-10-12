Cardi B's birthday billboard

Photo: All rights reserved.

Cardi B's marriage to Offset may have broken down, but the Migos star appears to be making sure his ex's 28th birthday one to remember.



The WAP star shared footage of the a sweet billboard that Offset appears to have had made to wish her a happy birthday from their two-year-old little girl, Kulture, on her Instagram page, as the hitmaker marvelled over the massive sign.



Featuring the mother daughter duo in coordinated pink ensembles, Cardi gushed over the billboard, "Oh my goodness, oh my God," just two days before her special day, Sunday.



In that snap on the customised pink commercial, Cardi and her daughter are both holding matching Birkin bags along with a note, which reads: "Happy Birthday Mommy! Love, Kulture."



While she didn't explicitly confirm who the gift was from, she captioned her post, "Thank you sir, I love it" with four smirking emojis, leading fans to determine it was a gift from the rapper.



Despite filing for divorce following his reported infidelities last month, Cardi passionately defended him against fans last week, insisting: "You not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the s**t out of you."