Kevin Bacon "would love" to star in the upcoming reboot of Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
The 62-year-old actor had a dialogue-free cameo role in the original 1987 movie, in which he beat Steve Martin in a race for a New York taxi cab. The film is now being revisited with Will Smith and Kevin Hart in the main roles - and Bacon has put himself forward for a bigger part this time around.
"They haven't called me, but I'm gonna call them!" he told Britain's NME website. "To me, that is the greatest idea. I'm not really in Planes, Trains and Automobiles. I don't think of it as my movie at all. But yeah, I would love to be in that."
Among Kevin's other hopes for the future is a potential part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He starred as Sebastian Shaw in 2000 movie X-Men: First Class and, since the franchise is owned by Disney, he's hoping to land a future role.
"I haven't had many chances to work in the Marvel universe or even the comic book world," he said. "I love that franchise. And would love to be a part of it."
Planes, Trains reboot
Kevin Bacon "would love" to star in the upcoming reboot of Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
- Canada's richest listedBC - 9:06 am
- Alarm over racy kids' dollsBusiness - 8:56 am
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 8:21 am
- FB bans Holocaust denialSocial media - 8:20 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]